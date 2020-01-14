Lights from marijuana farm created ‘Purple Haze’ over Snowflake, Arizona

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — Some people may have seen a flashback from the 60s in the sky over a town in Arizona.

Light coming from a medical marijuana farm created a “purple haze” over Snowflake, Arizona.

Purple Haze happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960s. Many believe it was a reference to drugs, even though Hendrix denied it.

Officials at the farm said the purple glow, which appeared on Friday, Jan. 10, was just a coincidence. A company spokesman said the glow came from red and blue lights used to help grow marijuana plants.

There was fog in the area at the time, which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.