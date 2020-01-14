Milwaukee Admirals get 3rd-straight win, beating Rockford IceHogs 4-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Four different players scored to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday, Jan. 14 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Admirals have won three straight games and haven’t lost in regulation at Rockford since Feb. 12, 2017, a stretch of 16 games (14-0-2-0).

The Admirals scored the only goal of the first period. Center Michael McCarron carried the puck from the defensive zone into the Rockford end of the rink. McCarron sent a low wrist shot to the goal and it found the back of the net. The goal was McCarron’s first with the Admirals and his sixth in the American Hockey League this season.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead at 4:44 of the second period. Tanner Jeannot’s shot from the left circle bounced away from the goalie and Mathieu Olivier shoved the loose puck into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The IceHogs got on the board with a power-play goal at 14:28 of the second period. MacKenzie Entwistle tapped in a rebound of a Jacob Nilsson shot for the power play marker which made the score 2-1 in favor of the Admirals.

The Admirals scored a pair of goals in the third period. First, Anthony Richard used his speed to get around a Rockford defender from the right boards to the slot. Richard’s shot found the net for his 13th goal of the season at 1:52 of the third frame.

Milwaukee made it 4-1 at 8:26 of the third period when Rem Pitlick spun away from a defender on the right boards and drove to the net. He flipped a pass to the slot and Miikka Salomaki deposited it into the net for his third goal of the season.

Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 18 shots to earn his 15th win of the season.