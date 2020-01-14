Only on FOX6: Packers, 49ers meet in a clash of the titans for the NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — The Green Bay Packers travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 19. It is a game you can see only on FOX6. We’ll kick off the excitement at 4 p.m. with a FOX6 News special that takes you to the Fox Sports pregame show at 5 p.m. Then get set for the kickoff at 5:40 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Sunday’s game will be a matchup of the team with the second-best playoff winning percentage (Green Bay, 35-22, .614) and the team with the third-best winning percentage (San Francisco, 31-20, .608) in NFL history. This is only the second time the two teams have faced each other in the

NFC Championship, with the Packers winning, 23-10, at the 49ers in the 1997 season.

The Packers and 49ers have met seven times in the postseason (all since the 1995 season) and Green Bay holds a 4-3 advantage in the playoff series. This eighth meeting will tie for the most playoff games the Packers have played against one team (Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants).

The eight postseason contests between Green Bay and San Francisco will tie for the second-most in NFL history behind the Cowboys-Rams (nine), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last postseason meeting between the two clubs was in the 2013 season, a 23-20 win by San Francisco in Green Bay.

This will be just the second time the Packers have been a part of a postseason game featuring two teams that both won 13-plus regular-season games. The other instance was at the 49ers in the 1997 NFC Championship when both teams posted 13-3 regular-season records like this season.