Park High School placed on lockdown after shooting across the street

Posted 3:23 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 03:40PM, January 14, 2020
Shooting near Park High School in Racine

RACINE — Racine’s Park High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 14 after a shooting across the street.

Police responded to the area near 12th Street and Washington Avenue for a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident did not occur on school property.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

