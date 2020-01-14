Prosecutors: Man stole Christmas presents from under tree during home invasion near 36th and Hope

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Tuesday, Jan. 14 against a Milwaukee man accused of stealing Christmas presents from a home near 36th Street and Hope Avenue on Dec. 19 during a home invasion/armed robbery.

Davonte Jackson, 26, faces four counts of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim indicated three males approached her near her front door with guns — forcing themselves into her home. One said, “Where he at?” The victim said she didn’t know what he was talking about. The victim said she went upstairs and the men followed, as she pleaded with them because her daughters and a friend were home. The complaint said guns were pointed at the daughter and friend, as the men asked, “Where’s it at? Where’s Doe at?” The victim said she began asking who Doe was, as two of the men began looking around — the men appearing to become impatient. The victim said one came close to her and said, “That (expletive) is up in here. It’s up in here. Where it at?”

The complaint said the men grabbed shoes and clothing in bags around the Christmas tree, and one of the men took the bags and said, “I’m taking this ‘expletive.” The victim said she begged them not to because they were Christmas gifts. They got away with unwrapped clothing in a Kohl’s bag, two wrapped gifts, shoes, and phones.

Around 8:30 p.m., the victim’s phone pinged in the area near 27th Street and Melvina Avenue, and police made contact with Jackson. Another person said Jackson arrived there at 8 p.m., while Jackson said he had been there for a couple of hours. He indicated a vehicle parked outside, which matched the description of the vehicle the three men left in after the home invasion, prosecutors said, did not belong to him. Another person in the house said he didn’t have a vehicle. Because the unregistered vehicle had apparently been abandoned, it was towed.

The complaint said investigators found a title in the center console with Jackson’s signature on it, and four fingerprints on a Kohl’s bag found in the trunk, along with other items belonging to the home invasion victims. The complaint said those were Jackson’s fingerprints.

Additionally, the victim identified him as responsible for the home invasion, indicating when she asked him whether he was “really going to take my girls’ presents days before Christmas, he told her, “(Expletive), get back in the house.”

Online court records showed an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday.

Additionally, online court records showed a retail theft case for Jackson filed in mid-November out of Racine County — an arrest warrant issued on Nov. 14.

In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft and one count of resisting an officer, filed in October 2017. He was sentenced to time served.