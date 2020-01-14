× Public meetings set for proposed reconstruction along I-43 in Milwaukee/Ozaukee Counties

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting two public involvement meetings to provide a project update regarding the reconstruction of I-43, from Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County to WIS 60 in Ozaukee County.

The dates of those meetings are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 21

4-7 p.m.

Mequon City Hall

11333 Cedarburg Road, Mequon

Wednesday, Jan. 22

4-7 p.m.

Nicolet High School

6701 Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale

The public is encouraged to attend these meetings to review project details, ask questions, and provide comments that may assist WisDOT during the project’s design and construction. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis. The same information will be presented at both meetings, allowing the public to attend at their convenience.