Sources say missing Harley Dilly has been recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- Police sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that missing Harley Dilly has been recovered.

No further details have been released.

There will be a 12 p.m. press conference to provide an update on the case.

There was a heavy police presence Monday in an unoccupied house across the street from the house where Dilly lived with his family.

Early Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Hickman was seen walking out of the family's home.

Shortly after he walked out of the home, all the police vehicles left the scene.

It's unclear if investigators found anything inside the unoccupied house.

On Monday night, police said there was no body and that the 14-year-old was still missing.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team an ambulance left the home at 2:30 a.m.

Searches planned Tuesday morning for nearby landfills have been called off, according to sources.

Harley was last seen leaving his house on the morning of Dec. 20. He did not make it to school that day.

For the last couple of weeks, Hickman has provided daily updates on Facebook.