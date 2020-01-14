× Willie Nelson will play The Riverside Theater on April 29 — his 87th birthday

MILWAUKEE — Willie Nelson will spend his 87th birthday in the Brew City — playing The Riverside Theater at 8 p.m.

Pabst Theater officials had this to say about Nelson on their website, announcing the event on Tuesday, Jan. 14:

“With a six-decade career, Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. For 2019, he released Ride Me Back Home, a new studio album that captures a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie’s inimitable perspective. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show on April 29.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon for eMembers, and at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $150.

Nelson headlined Farm Aid 2019 in East Troy in September, after announcing in August he needed to postpone his tour, citing a breathing problem. Those health issues prompted him to stop smoking — despite the fact that he’s known for singing the virtues of smoking pot, and has his own line of marijuana products.