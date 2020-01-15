Amber Alert issued for Massachusetts 11-year-old kidnapped while getting off school bus
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl forced into a vehicle after getting off her school bus Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15.
Massachusetts State Police issued the alert for Charlotte Moccia.
A preliminary investigation revealed a white or Hispanic man came up behind her — forcing her into the back seat of a vehicle being driven by a woman.
It happened in Springfield, Massachusetts around 1:30 p.m.
Police said the vehicle was an older model blue Honda Civic, operated by a white or Hispanic woman.
Moccia is believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to dial 911.
42.101483 -72.589811