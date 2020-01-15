Amber Alert issued for Massachusetts 11-year-old kidnapped while getting off school bus

Charlotte Moccia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl forced into a vehicle after getting off her school bus Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Massachusetts State Police issued the alert for Charlotte Moccia.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white or Hispanic man came up behind her — forcing her into the back seat of a vehicle being driven by a woman.

It happened in Springfield, Massachusetts around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was an older model blue Honda Civic, operated by a white or Hispanic woman.

Moccia is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to dial 911.

