Amber Alert issued for Massachusetts 11-year-old kidnapped while getting off school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl forced into a vehicle after getting off her school bus Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Massachusetts State Police issued the alert for Charlotte Moccia.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white or Hispanic man came up behind her — forcing her into the back seat of a vehicle being driven by a woman.

It happened in Springfield, Massachusetts around 1:30 p.m.

UPDATE – Further investigation indicates the suspect who forced CHARLOTTE MOCCIA into the car was a white or Hispanic male, not a black male. Further investigation also reveals that the car has distinctive aftermarket rims and a moonroof. Please call 911 if seen. https://t.co/XPyEgSe2qJ pic.twitter.com/riRNr0ZAlj — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

Charlotte may be wearing a white jacket, khaki p ants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (see photo). She may have a school-issued laptop with her. If seen call 911. Tweet 2 of 3. https://t.co/y1bbzGPcXO pic.twitter.com/ApkVrZSC8W — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

Police said the vehicle was an older model blue Honda Civic, operated by a white or Hispanic woman.

Moccia is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to dial 911.