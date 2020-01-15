Be bold and glow: Buzz in the beauty world, products to try to achieve the latest looks

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new year -- and a new decade -- which means it's time for the makeup reboot. Beauty expert Dani Headley joins Real Milwaukee with the top trends to try in 2020.
'Glow up': pre-lighting vs. highlighting; glossy lip, glossy eye
Kevyn Aucoin Celestial Liquid Lighting $33-$52
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow - $32
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter - $44
BUDGET BUY: Walgreens Wet N Wild Megaglo Liquid Highlighter - $2.99
Pastels: light lilac/pink/rose gold flush throughout face (think burnt orange trend from last year but softer)
- Orchid/rose gold caviar sticks - Laura Mercier $29
- Glossier Lidstar in Lily - $18
- BUDGET BUY: Walgreens NYX Holographic HaloEye Tints - $7.99
Cat eye: not classic; seeing different things, diffused or decorated
- Diorshow On Stage Liquid Liner $30
- BUDGET BUY: NYX Professional Makeup White Liquid Liner - $4.99
Classic bold lip: reds for each skin tone
- MAC - $19
- BUDGET BUY: Pin Up Pout NYX - $4.99
Feathered brow: strokes, brushed up, thick
- Benefit Brow Contour Duo - $17
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz - $23
- BUDGET BUY: NYX Precision Brow Pencil - $10