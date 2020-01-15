Be bold and glow: Buzz in the beauty world, products to try to achieve the latest looks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new year -- and a new decade -- which means it's time for the makeup reboot. Beauty expert Dani Headley joins Real Milwaukee with the top trends to try in 2020.

'Glow up': pre-lighting vs. highlighting; glossy lip, glossy eye

Kevyn Aucoin Celestial Liquid Lighting $33-$52

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow - $32

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter - $44

BUDGET BUY: Walgreens Wet N Wild Megaglo Liquid Highlighter - $2.99

Pastels: light lilac/pink/rose gold flush throughout face (think burnt orange trend from last year but softer)

Orchid/rose gold caviar sticks - Laura Mercier $29

Glossier Lidstar in Lily - $18

BUDGET BUY: Walgreens NYX Holographic HaloEye Tints - $7.99

Cat eye: not classic; seeing different things, diffused or decorated

Diorshow On Stage Liquid Liner $30

BUDGET BUY: NYX Professional Makeup White Liquid Liner - $4.99

Classic bold lip: reds for each skin tone

MAC - $19

BUDGET BUY: Pin Up Pout NYX - $4.99

Feathered brow: strokes, brushed up, thick