Collaborative office space coming to Ballpark Commons in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Bullpen Coworking at Ballpark Commons ((7044 S. Ballpark Drive -3rd Floor, Franklin) will host an open house with refreshments on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. A news release says it an opportunity to introduce Franklin to a work environment that provides community, collaboration, and access to all the right tools while at the same time offering the autonomy, flexibility, and convenience of a home office.

The news release goes on to say:

“Coworking has been growing in popularity across the country, as an estimated 40% of America’s workforce is considered “independent” or “freelance”. Bullpen Coworking answers this growing demand by providing inexpensive short- and long-term work and meeting spaces for individuals and companies, as well as ongoing programming designed to facilitate networking and collaboration. The Bullpen’s location in the heart of Ballpark Commons also means easy access to the entertainment, retail, and food amenities offered by the growing development.”