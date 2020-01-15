Fire damages home on Oak Street in Oconomowoc, cause under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Jan. 15 were called out to the scene of a house fire near Elizabeth and Oak in Oconomowoc. The call came in around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the home. The fire was discovered in the basement -- and extended to the first floor.

Due to construction of the home, there were void spaces that caused the fire to extend to the second floor and attic.

Crews continued to work until 2:30 a.m. and the fire was upgraded again to a level 2 for more resources. At 3:37 a.m. they requested the level 3 for additional manpower to the scene and also to their stations to cover additional calls in the area. At 4:44 a.m. the fire was placed under control with all extensions extinguished.

Officials are projecting $200,000 in damages to the structure and contents.

There we no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.