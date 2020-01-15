‘He provided us with a strategy:’ Marquette celebrates MLK’s birthday

MILWAUKEE — A special prayer breakfast was held at Marquette University Wednesday morning in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Dr. King was born 91 years ago on Jan. 15. The prayer service commemorated his life and was held at the Chapel of the Holy Family in the university’s Alumni Memorial Union.

William Welburn, Marquette’s vice president of inclusive excellence, says there is so much we can learn from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“He provided us with a strategy, a blueprint if you will, on how to respond to so many of the things that are affecting us in the world,” he says. “I think that would be the one thing that I would want people to think about, read his words and you get a blueprint for life.”

The program included time for reflection through prayer and song.