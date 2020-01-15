‘I was going to die:’ New York grandmother fought off intruder, protecting her granddaughter

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Don’t even think about getting between this New York grandmother and her grandchild!

New York police officers swarmed their Staten Island neighborhood on Monday, Jan. 13 after reports of a burglary there — and a grandmother who feared for her life.

“I was thinking I was going to die,” said Stacie Vota. “That was the first thought in my head — that I’m going to die today.”

Vota, 58, said it happened around 9 a.m. at the home on Manhattan Street. She said she was inside, holding her granddaughter when the doorbell rang. She said she looked out to see who it was and thought she recognized the person as someone who did work on her house. However, when she cracked the door open, she said all hell broke loose.

“He grabs me on my stomach, and pushes me in, and comes into the house with me,” said Vota.

Vota said fearing for her safety and, more importantly, the safety of her granddaughter, she did the only thing she could possibly do. She fought back.

“I started pushing him, and he was grabbing at me, and I was grabbing at him, and I was punching his face and kicking him,” said Vota.

She said all she was thinking about was protecting her granddaughter.

“The baby was behind me and I knew, I knew that I had to protect that baby,” said Vota. “My granddaughter.”

She said she managed to open the front door and scream for help as the perp fled — running through the kitchen and out the back door. Police scoured the neighborhood, but he got away.

Meanwhile, Vota said when she ran to check on her granddaughter in the kitchen, she discovered something terrifying.

“I came back in, and the baby was screaming, so I ran over to get the baby,” said Vota. “When I looked down, there was a gigantic steak knife there that he dropped.”

Vota said thankfully, besides some bruises and soreness, she was OK after the ordeal, and her granddaughter wasn’t hurt. She said it could’ve been so much worse.

“Oh, I think he was very surprised (that I fought back),” said Vota.