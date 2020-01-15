Las Vegas company gives couple $15K for IVF: ‘We tried so many treatments, and nothing happened’

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas company made an employee’s dream of having a child come true by donating $15,000 to the man and his wife for in vitro fertilization.

Antonio Bocanegra and Bertha Oliva’s 1-month-old daughter, Allyson, is the miracle they dreamed of for about a decade.

“Honestly, it’s just something I can’t describe, how happiness we are,” said Bocanegra. “We tried so many treatments, and nothing happened.”

IVF was Oliva’s last hope, but there was a big problem — the cost.

That’s where Bocanegra’s employer stepped in. Unforgettable Coatings surprised the couple in 2017, giving them $15,000 to help pay for the treatment. The annual, unforgettable gift is meant to help families struggling with pregnancy and adoption.

“Infertility has been something that has affected people close to me,” said Cory Summerhays, CEO.

Summerhays said on top of the $15K, co-workers pitched in even more to make sure the couple was covered.

“The fact that we could contribute to something like that, that’s something that’s truly unforgettable, and something we can be proud of for the rest of our lives,” said Summerhays.

Oliva got pregnant in March 2019 and gave birth to Allyson on Dec. 11.

“For this moment, when I had the surprise, and right now, I see my baby, and I’m so happy,” said Oliva.

“Unforgettable is something amazing, and I have an unforgettable moment with my daughter and my wife,” said Bocanegra.