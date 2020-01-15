× Michigan recreational marijuana sales reach $10 million in first 6 weeks

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan have totaled more than $10 million in the first six weeks.

The week of Jan. 6 had the highest total with $1,839,328 in sales.

To date, the state has received $1,009,045 in excise tax and $665,969 in sales tax from recreational marijuana, the state of Michigan reported on Jan. 15.

The state also announced two more recreational marijuana licenses have been issued. That brings the total to 62 licenses across the state. Among those licenses are 35 marijuana retailers.

If you are interested in buying recreational marijuana you should check with each individual retailer to see if they are selling their product yet.

You must be 21-years-old or older to legally purchase recreational marijuana.