MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an accident in which a vehicle struck a bicyclist on Tuesday evening, Jan. 14.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. near 13th and Becher on the city’s south side.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene — and the bicyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.