Milwaukee requests $50M federal grant ‘to provide a safe and secure environment’ at 2020 DNC

Posted 3:54 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:03PM, January 15, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15 the City of Milwaukee’s submission of a request for federal funding to cover the public safety costs associated with hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Every four years, Congress approves money to help with the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. This time around, that amount is $100 million — which is expected to be split evenly between the two political conventions.

“No host city has the ability to fully absorb the costs,” Mayor Barrett said.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is considered a National Special Security Event (NSSE). It is on par with events like a presidential inauguration or Super Bowl. Milwaukee is submitting a request for $50 million.

“It includes the funding necessary to provide a safe and secure environment for Milwaukee residents, all DNC participants, delegates, news media, protesters, service providers and the general public,” Barrett said. “This includes the proposed costs for both the police and fire departments — and a significant portion of these grants dollars would be used for personnel costs of police officers and firefighters from other jurisdictions.”

“This is the administrative piece to the operations that you’re going to see this summer,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. “There’s more than just seeing the visibility of law enforcement — and making sure some of these things get done safely.”

The mayor and chief each indicated Tuesday’s visit by President Trump was just a sampling of the kind of public safety efforts we will all see this summer.

