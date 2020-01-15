LIVE: President Trump participates in signing ceremony of ‘Phase One’ China trade deal
Mitchell International Airport unveils their largest store to date

January 15, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- There's a major makeover in Milwaukee -- but unless you're traveling you may not have seen it. Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 15 unveiled their largest store to date -- the Summerfest Marketplace. Brian Kramp spent the morning with some of the local vendors featured in the new space.

