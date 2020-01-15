LIVE: Coverage from Fox News as the impeachment articles move from the House to the Senate

More snow, cheaper beer: Busch beer rolling out ‘Snow Day’ promotion

Posted 3:05 pm, January 15, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The more snow Wisconsin gets, the less you’ll have to pay for Busch beer.

The company announced a seasonal promotion Jan. 15 — Busch Snow Day — during which customers can receive $1 off Busch beer up to $30. Recording the snowfall in select cities in certain states, if the discount applies to the entire state based on the snowfall in that city.

The promotion only applies to sales in certain states, but Wisconsin is one of them. The discount is applied as a rebate which can be entered on the company’s website through March 21.

CLICK HERE for more information.

