More snow, cheaper beer: Busch beer rolling out ‘Snow Day’ promotion

MILWAUKEE — The more snow Wisconsin gets, the less you’ll have to pay for Busch beer.

The company announced a seasonal promotion Jan. 15 — Busch Snow Day — during which customers can receive $1 off Busch beer up to $30. Recording the snowfall in select cities in certain states, if the discount applies to the entire state based on the snowfall in that city.

As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch. For every inch of snow that accumulates in your state this season, we’ll take $1 off your Busch (up to $30, excluding sales tax). Stock up now and learn more at https://t.co/hhFCJzhh5m (Applies to IA, MI, MN, ND, NE, NY, and WI) pic.twitter.com/DAPK9VXq2R — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 15, 2020

The promotion only applies to sales in certain states, but Wisconsin is one of them. The discount is applied as a rebate which can be entered on the company’s website through March 21.

