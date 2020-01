MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening on Milwaukee’s north side. Police say his wounds were self-inflicted.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a reported shooting near 36th and Meinecke around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police say the victim sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot.

The shooting appears to be accidental, police say, and it remains under investigation.