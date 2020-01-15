MPD seeks help to ID, locate persons wanted for burglary early Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating the subjects wanted for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 15 between the hours of 4:48 a.m. to 5:09 a.m.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African American, 6′ tall, weighing 180-200 pounds with a light complexion and a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and white t-shirt underneath with blue jeans and yellow work gloves.

Suspect # 2 is described as a male, African American. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Police say the suspects were driving a blue pickup truck with damage to the passenger side bed of the truck. The suspect’s forced entry using a crowbar and removed several items from the residence.

You are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.