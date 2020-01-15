LIVE: President Trump participates in signing ceremony of ‘Phase One’ China trade deal
Winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to noon for parts of SE Wisconsin

National Bagel Day! This new recipe will help you step up your bagel game

Posted 9:12 am, January 15, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Bagel Day! Gouda Girls' chef Katherine Tonn joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new dish.

Open-Faced Egg Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 Thomas` Everything Bagels, halved
  • 4 slices low-sodium bacon
  • 4 large eggs
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup fresh greens (spinach, arugula, kale, etc.)
  • 1 medium Roma tomato, chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese
  • 1 green onion, chopped

Directions
Cook bacon until crisp in a skillet set to medium heat, 3-4 minutes per side. Remove strips to a paper towel-lined plate and then crumble. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs until well mixed. Set a skillet over medium heat. Once hot, pour in eggs. Cook, stirring frequently until eggs are set, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Toast bagel halves until lightly golden. Top with greens, tomato, scrambled eggs and shredded cheese. Place on a baking sheet. Preheat broiler. Place sandwiches under hot broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from broiler and sprinkle with bacon and green onion. Serve warm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.