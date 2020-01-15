National Bagel Day! This new recipe will help you step up your bagel game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Bagel Day! Gouda Girls' chef Katherine Tonn joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new dish.

Open-Faced Egg Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients

2 Thomas` Everything Bagels, halved

4 slices low-sodium bacon

4 large eggs

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 cup fresh greens (spinach, arugula, kale, etc.)

1 medium Roma tomato, chopped

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese

1 green onion, chopped

Directions

Cook bacon until crisp in a skillet set to medium heat, 3-4 minutes per side. Remove strips to a paper towel-lined plate and then crumble. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs until well mixed. Set a skillet over medium heat. Once hot, pour in eggs. Cook, stirring frequently until eggs are set, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Toast bagel halves until lightly golden. Top with greens, tomato, scrambled eggs and shredded cheese. Place on a baking sheet. Preheat broiler. Place sandwiches under hot broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove from broiler and sprinkle with bacon and green onion. Serve warm.