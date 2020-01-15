Seeing green: Some ways to use succulents to add a pop of color to your decor

MILWAUKEE -- Succulents are all the rage these days -- and in the winter they can provide a nice pop of color. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee with some easy-to-grow varieties.
- Care tips: Full sun, well-draining soil (use cacti & succulent mix), water thoroughly and allow the soil to dry between watering; Winter care -- cooler temps, drier soil and minimal fertilization. If the light is limited, supplement with artificial lights
- Common, easy-to-grow succulents: aloe, agave, ponytail palm, snack plants,