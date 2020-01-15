× The Cheesecake Factory releases ice cream line: 7 flavors for $5 each

CALABASAS, Calif. — The Cheesecake Factory is forking over a new product for you — one you don’t need a fork for.

Grab your spoon and head for the freezer section.

The popular cheesecake maker based in California has revealed its iconic dessert in a new form — an “At Home Ice Cream Line.”

There are seven flavors: Key lime, strawberry, salted caramel, cookies and cream, birthday cake, chocolate, and original.

All of the flavors are sold in 14-ounce cartons for $5.