The Cheesecake Factory releases ice cream line: 7 flavors for $5 each
CALABASAS, Calif. — The Cheesecake Factory is forking over a new product for you — one you don’t need a fork for.
Grab your spoon and head for the freezer section.
The popular cheesecake maker based in California has revealed its iconic dessert in a new form — an “At Home Ice Cream Line.”
There are seven flavors: Key lime, strawberry, salted caramel, cookies and cream, birthday cake, chocolate, and original.
All of the flavors are sold in 14-ounce cartons for $5.
34.137029 -118.711290