Celebrate excellence on the silver screen at the ‘2020 Best Picture Festival’ this February

MILWAUKEE -- This year's Academy Award nominees have been announced -- with the "Joker" leading the pack with eleven nominations. Marcus Theatres' general manager, Jake Johnson, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the Best Picture Festival.

About The Best Picture Festival (website)

In anticipation of the 91st Academy Awards®, Marcus Theatres® and Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres will showcase silver screen excellence at the 2019 Best Picture Festival. The two-day event, held at participating locations, will give moviegoers the opportunity to see all seven theatrical nominees for Best Picture, back-to-back over two Saturdays, February 16 (day one) and February 23 (day two). New this year, attendees will also be able to enjoy nominated animated and live action short films as part of the festival line-up.

Admission for each day is sold separately. A ticket to see all four movies on day one is $28, and a ticket to see all five movies on day two is $35. For more details, please visit: www.MarcusTheatres.com/BestPicture.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SPECIALS:

To fuel their moviegoing experience, festival ticket holders will receive 20 percent off all food and beverage purchases. Additionally, the Big Screen Bistro℠ dine-in auditoriums at Majestic of Brookfield (WI), Majestic of Omaha (NE), Oakdale (MN), Palace (Madison, WI), St. Charles (MO) and Twin Creek (Bellevue, NE) Cinemas will feature a special food and beverage package for an increased ticket price. The package includes unlimited popcorn and soda; two meal vouchers for any appetizer, salad, sandwich, smash burger, medium pizza or dessert; and gratuity. (NOTE: Advance ticket purchase is required for offer eligibility. Valid for ticketholder on day of event only.)

SCHEDULE:

Day One: Saturday, February 16

11 a.m. — Nominated Live Action Short Films (Various Ratings; 120 Minutes)

1:35 p.m. — “Green Book” (PG-13; 130 Minutes)

A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour through the Deep South in the 1960s. Despite their differences, the two soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism in an era of segregation.

4:20 p.m. — “A Star is Born” (R; 135 Minutes)

A musician helps a younger singer find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

7:10 p.m. — “BlacKkKlansman” (R; 135 Minutes)

Ron Stallworth, an African-American police offer from Colorado Springs, successful manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. This incredible story is based on actual events.

Day Two: Saturday, February 23

11 a.m. — Nominated Animated Short Films (Various Ratings; 90 Minutes)

1:05 p.m. — “The Favourite” (R; 119 Minutes)

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country in her stead. When Abigail, a new servant, arrives her charm endears her to Sarah.

3:40 p.m. — “Vice” (R; 132 Minutes)

The story of Dick Cheney, an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as vice president to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

6:30 p.m. — “Black Panther” (PG-13; 134 Minutes)

After the death of his father, T’Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future. To do so, he must also confront a challenger from his country’s past.

9:20 p.m. — “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13; 135 Minutes)

The foot-stomping story of legendary rock band, Queen, and its extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury, leading up to the band’s famous performance at Live Aid in 1985.