Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

Posted 7:10 pm, January 16, 2020, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME)

PASADENA, Calif. — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, with a dozen shows currently in production.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network, whose president, Allison Page, told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the “Fixer Upper” couple will appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia network. Among them are a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the couple together.

Other offerings include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim trying to balance marriage, family and their music careers.

The programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

The network is named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company. It will be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”

