Curb cabin fever: Some places to visit that are closer than you might think

Posted 11:15 am, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes you just have to get out of the house -- even if it's cold! But you don't have to go too far to escape. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee with Kids joins Real Milwaukee with kid-friendly days trips to curb cabin fever.

  • Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center - Manitowoc
  • EAA Aviation Museum – Oshkosh
  • Lake Geneva Ice Castles - Lake geneva
  • Jelly Belly Visitor Center - Pleasant Prairie
  • Legoland Discovery Center - Schaumburg, Il
  • Museum of Wisconsin Art - West Bend
  • Spinning Top and Yoyo Museum - Burlington
  • Madison Children's Museum
  • Springs Water Park – Pewaukee
  • Kenosha area - Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Mars Cheese Castle, Kenosha Public Museum
  • Sheboygan area - Children's Museum, Kohler Arts Center, Breaker Bay Water Park at Blue Harbor Resort
