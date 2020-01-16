Curb cabin fever: Some places to visit that are closer than you might think

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes you just have to get out of the house -- even if it's cold! But you don't have to go too far to escape. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee with Kids joins Real Milwaukee with kid-friendly days trips to curb cabin fever.
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center - Manitowoc
- EAA Aviation Museum – Oshkosh
- Lake Geneva Ice Castles - Lake geneva
- Jelly Belly Visitor Center - Pleasant Prairie
- Legoland Discovery Center - Schaumburg, Il
- Museum of Wisconsin Art - West Bend
- Spinning Top and Yoyo Museum - Burlington
- Madison Children's Museum
- Springs Water Park – Pewaukee
- Kenosha area - Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Mars Cheese Castle, Kenosha Public Museum
- Sheboygan area - Children's Museum, Kohler Arts Center, Breaker Bay Water Park at Blue Harbor Resort