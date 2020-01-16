Gov. Evers appoints White to state appeals court; 1st African-American woman to serve

Posted 2:34 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:37PM, January 16, 2020

Judge Maxine Aldridge White

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers appointed Milwaukee County Chief Judge Maxine White to the state appeals court on Thursday, making her the first African American woman to serve at that level.

Evers called her a “passionate, dedicated jurist who is committed to ensuring that all people – regardless of background – are treated fairly in our courts.”

White, 68, has been a judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court since 1992 when she was appointed by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson. For seven years prior to that she was an assistant U.S. attorney in Milwaukee.

Her appointment to the 1st District Court of Appeals comes six months after White fought off an attempt by Milwaukee County judges to remove her as chief judge.

White replaces Judge Joan Kessler, who is resigning effective Feb. 7. White’s term will run through July 31, 2021.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.