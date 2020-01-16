× Grammy-nominated band The 1975 coming to Fiserv Forum in May

MILWAUKEE — The 1975 is bringing its tour to Milwaukee — the Grammy-nominated band will perform Monday, May 18 at Fiserv Forum.

The pre-order for pre-sale ticket access is available now at The1975.com and will run through Thursday, January 23, at 10 p.m. local time. Fans will receive a unique code granting them first access to the best seats and General Admission tickets via the artist ticket pre-sale, which runs from Wednesday, January 22, 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23, 10 p.m. local time at The1975.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. local time — available at FiservForum.com.

Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will also perform.

The tour announcement comes on the same day The 1975 shared “Me & You Together Song” — the new song from its album Notes On A Conditional Form. Named as one of 2020’s most anticipated albums by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Vulture, Notes On A Conditional Form will be released on Friday, April 24 by Dirty Hit / Interscope Records.

One dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, empower communities and restore our planet. Their aim is to reforest the planet, one tree at a time.