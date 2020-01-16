Hitting the gym hard: What it takes to burn off some of your favorite foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It doesn't matter if it's a donut at the morning meeting or a glass of wine at the end of the day. The question is whether you're active enough to indulge. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe's Market joins Real Milwaukee to break down how much exercise we have to do to burn off some of our favorite treats.

It's January, which means packed gyms and a renewed focus on building a better plate. And for many people, right near the top of the to-do lists each January is losing weight. Certain foods suddenly become foes instead of friends. But wait, you're working hard so you 'deserve' some treats. That 'innocent' donut at the morning meeting, the fries with your lunch, grabbing a soda instead of water and let's not forget the well-deserved glass of wine after a long day. But are you active enough to indulge?

• Treats or 'sometimes foods' can derail your efforts pending the frequency and amount. However, they can also be planned properly and not negate your efforts.

• Avoid impulse eating to remain in control of food decisions. Success is typically achieved when we build favorite foods into our food plan.

Tips

1) Don't bring it home

2) Limit to a single-serving size - don`t use as an excuse to overindulge

3) Focus on the quality of your food. Your regular meals should center around non-starchy vegetables and lean proteins. One rule is to always fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables at both lunch and dinner.