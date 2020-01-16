× Country superstar Luke Bryan to headline Summerfest on June 25

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 Luke Bryan is headlining the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of his PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR on Thursday, June 25. Bryan’s show will include special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31. Visit summerfest.com for more details.

Summerfest 2020 will be open Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, July 5 (Closed June 29) from noon to midnight. CLICK HERE for more information.