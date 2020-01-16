Country superstar Luke Bryan to headline Summerfest on June 25

Posted 1:49 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:13PM, January 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Country artist Luke Bryan performs at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 Luke Bryan is headlining the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of his PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR on Thursday, June 25. Bryan’s show will include special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31. Visit summerfest.com for more details.

Summerfest 2020 will be open Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, July 5 (Closed June 29) from noon to midnight. CLICK HERE for more information.

