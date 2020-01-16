× Milwaukee County Zoo holding Groundhog Day celebration

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo’s groundhog — Gordy — will take center stage Sunday, Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day.

2-year-old Gordy will make his weather prediction at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Groundhog Day tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow — he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he doesn’t — expect an early spring.

The Milwaukee County Zoo will hold a celebration including a free raffle and activities at the Zoo.