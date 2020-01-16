Milwaukee County Zoo holding Groundhog Day celebration

Posted 2:29 pm, January 16, 2020, by

Gordy the groundhog

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo’s groundhog — Gordy — will take center stage Sunday, Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day.

2-year-old Gordy will make his weather prediction at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Groundhog Day tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow — he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he doesn’t — expect an early spring.

The Milwaukee County Zoo will hold a celebration including a free raffle and activities at the Zoo. CLICK HERE for more info.

Gordy the groundhog

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.