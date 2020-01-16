Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

New Berlin PD: Brookfield man dies after crashing vehicle into pole, tree on S. Moorland Road

Posted 3:40 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 03:41PM, January 16, 2020

NEW BERLIN — A 72-year-old Brookfield man has died after a single-vehicle accident on S. Moorland Road just south of W. Greenfield Avenue on Thursday morning, Jan. 16.

New Berlin police and fire responded to the crash around 9 a.m. Officials say a vehicle driven by the Brookfield man left the roadway, drove onto the median, and then struck a pole and a tree.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials are investigating as to whether or not the subject suffered from a medical issue before the accident occurred.

