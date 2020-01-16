× Number of guns caught at Wisconsin airports increased in 2019, mirrors national trend

MILWAUKEE — The Transportation Security Administration revealed on Thursday, Jan. 26 that its officers stopped 24 handguns at the Wisconsin airport checkpoints in 2019. That is an increase from the 20 caught in 2018.

Officials say Wisconsin’s statistics mirrored the national trend of an increase in the number of firearms detected at airport checkpoints across the country.

Firearms caught at Wisconsin airports

Airport 2018 2019 Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport 11 16 Dane County Regional Airport 3 4 Central Wisconsin Airport 0 2 Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport 3 2 LaCrosse Regional Airport 2 0 Appleton International Airport 1 0 Total 20 24

Nationwide, TSA officers caught more firearms at checkpoints in 2019 than ever before in the agency’s 18-year history. In total, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints across the country last year, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines.

Firearms were caught at 278 airport checkpoints nationwide. The top five airports where TSA officers detected guns at checkpoints in 2019 were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323; Dallas/Fort Worth International with 217; Denver International with 140; George Bush Houston Intercontinental with 138; and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.