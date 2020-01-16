Recognize them? Police seek women who stole from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

Posted 7:14 am, January 16, 2020, by

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department needs your help to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing from Woodman’s Market on Highway 145. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 15 around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, two women fled the store after failing to scan merchandise at the self-checkout register.

Theft from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

They fled in a black, 4-door sedan-type vehicle with no registration plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.