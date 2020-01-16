Recognize them? Police seek women who stole from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department needs your help to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing from Woodman’s Market on Highway 145. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 15 around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, two women fled the store after failing to scan merchandise at the self-checkout register.

They fled in a black, 4-door sedan-type vehicle with no registration plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.