Report: Carlos Gomez to retire, wants to do so as a Brewer

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Gomez plans to hand up his glove after 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. He spent the majority of his career — five-plus seasons — in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform. “Go-Go”, as the speedy outfielder was nicknamed, reportedly hopes to wear the team’s threads one last time — retiring from the league as a member of the Crew.

Veteran outfielder Carlos Gomez, who has spent parts of 13 years in #MLB, will announce his retirement at the end of the Dominican League, per @hgomez27. He hopes to formally announce it wearing a #Brewers uniform at the start of 2020 MLB season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 17, 2020

Gomez made two All-Star teams in his big-league career — both coming as a member of the Brewers in 2013 and 2014. He also won the only Gold Glove award of his career in 2013.

He was a career .267 hitter with the Brewers, with 87 home runs and 152 stolen bases. He played in 697 games from 2010-2015 with the Brewers — 400 more than he played with any other team. Gomez also played for the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays during his career.