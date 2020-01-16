Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

Report: Carlos Gomez to retire, wants to do so as a Brewer

Posted 6:32 pm, January 16, 2020, by

Carlos Gomez (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Gomez plans to hand up his glove after 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. He spent the majority of his career — five-plus seasons — in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform. “Go-Go”, as the speedy outfielder was nicknamed, reportedly hopes to wear the team’s threads one last time — retiring from the league as a member of the Crew.

Gomez made two All-Star teams in his big-league career — both coming as a member of the Brewers in 2013 and 2014. He also won the only Gold Glove award of his career in 2013.

He was a career .267 hitter with the Brewers, with 87 home runs and 152 stolen bases. He played in 697 games from 2010-2015 with the Brewers — 400 more than he played with any other team. Gomez also played for the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays during his career.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.