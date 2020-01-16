Sneak peek: ‘Attack of the Giant Monsters 2’ is taking over the Mitchell Park Domes

Posted 9:53 am, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- This year's latest attraction at the Domes kicks off this weekend with monsters, trains, and of course some amazing plants. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes getting a sneak peek look at "Attack of the Giant Monsters 2."

Data pix.

About Mitchell Park Domes (website)

Open daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (4 p.m. on weekends)

Experience a desert oasis, a tropical jungle and floral gardens…all at one destination! The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as The Domes, is one of the most unique destinations in Milwaukee.

Data pix.

Discover cacti, succulents, shrubs and desert palms in the Desert Dome. Enjoy five seasonal shows each year in the Floral Dome and walk among 1,200 species of rainforest plants in the Tropical Dome.

The Domes are open every day of the year and host special events and educational programs throughout the year. All exhibitions are included in admission and free for members.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.