Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Wausau, officials say

Posted 6:44 pm, January 16, 2020, by

WAUSAU — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wausau on Thursday.

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Jan. 16. Authorities say a suspect died, but that no officers were injured.

Officials say there is no threat to the community, but have asked the community to avoid the scene — near 12th Avenue and Arctic Lane — as the investigation continues.

Police intend to release additional information Friday, Jan. 17.

