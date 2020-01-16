Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Wausau, officials say

WAUSAU — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wausau on Thursday.
The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Jan. 16. Authorities say a suspect died, but that no officers were injured.
Officials say there is no threat to the community, but have asked the community to avoid the scene — near 12th Avenue and Arctic Lane — as the investigation continues.
Police intend to release additional information Friday, Jan. 17.
44.959135 -89.630122