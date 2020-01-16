Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Wausau, officials say

WAUSAU — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wausau on Thursday.

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Jan. 16. Authorities say a suspect died, but that no officers were injured.

Officials say there is no threat to the community, but have asked the community to avoid the scene — near 12th Avenue and Arctic Lane — as the investigation continues.

Police intend to release additional information Friday, Jan. 17.

PRESS RELEASE

Officer Involved Shooting

01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/IodfLe66VW — Wausau Police (WI) (@WausauPD) January 17, 2020