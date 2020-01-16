BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw" fans Meeting and China Press Conference on August 5, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
TMZ: Father of wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has died
The father of wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died. Plus, Meghan Markle steps out for the first time since the royal family drama. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.