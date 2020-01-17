3 to 6 inches of snow expected, blustery winds to cause drifting

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Get ready for some decent snow across our area! Starting Friday night, Jan. 17 into Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 light to heavy snow will move through the entire state of Wisconsin. Current totals in the southeast range from 3 to 6 inches — but isolated spots could receive more especially along the shoreline.

We still have a decent shot of rain on the back end of this system that will cause a variation in the amounts especially south.

As of Friday morning, Jan. 17 this system is gaining strength and slowly moving to the northeast. Lots of travel concerns already for many roads in Iowa and Missouri. Iowa is a good preview of what’s to come for us by Friday evening.

We can expect our first solid band of snow to move in by Friday evening. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., just about everyone will be getting covered. Wind speeds will easily approach 20 mph at times — so be careful driving as blowing snow will be a concern all throughout the night.

Where the forecast gets tricky is by Saturday morning, Jan. 18. A large portion of this system will switch over to rain/mix as we’re just above freezing at the surface. Areas that stay snow can expect higher accumulations but by then a majority of the heaviest snow would have already fallen.

