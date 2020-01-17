Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

4 dead in northeastern Wisconsin house fire

Posted 2:03 pm, January 17, 2020, by

OCONTO — A house fire in northeastern Wisconsin has killed four people, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters were called to the house in Oconto just before 3 a.m. Friday. Emergency crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Crews were not able to go inside until several hours later because the house was unstable.

Authorities are withholding the names of the victims until relatives are notified.

The Oconto School District says counselors are available for students in school offices.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.