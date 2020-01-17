Lakeshore flood advisory for Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties until 9 a.m. Saturday
Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Saturday

4 found dead in house fire in Oconto

Posted 9:51 pm, January 17, 2020, by

OCONTO — Four people and one pet were killed in an early-morning fire in Oconto, FOX11Online.com reports.

Firefighters say they were called to a house on Fabry Street just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Emergency crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions. They discovered the victims’ bodies while fighting the fire.

The victims’ names have not been released, as relatives are still being notified.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.