4 found dead in house fire in Oconto

OCONTO — Four people and one pet were killed in an early-morning fire in Oconto, FOX11Online.com reports.

Firefighters say they were called to a house on Fabry Street just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Emergency crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions. They discovered the victims’ bodies while fighting the fire.

The victims’ names have not been released, as relatives are still being notified.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.