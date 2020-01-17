‘Action-packed motorsports experience:’ Monster Jam is rolling into Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Monster Jam is rolling into Milwaukee this weekend. El Toro Loco Driver and Mark List join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Monster Jam (website)

This. Is. Monster Jam! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Milwaukee for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement with the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series®, featuring six different racing, freestyle and skill competitions on three different Monster Jam vehicles at Fiserv Forum from Saturday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

 Sign up today to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer at http://www.MonsterJam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page to get exclusive early access to the pre-sale offer code. Purchase advance tickets starting today, Tuesday, Sept. 17, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public the following week on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Featuring eight skilled Monster Jam® athletes, Milwaukee fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each Triple Threat Series competitor tearing up the dirt in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks. These Monster Jam athletes will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge and several Racing competitions, testing their agility, speed and versatility. Newly added as a special fan bonus during Freestyle, a Monster Jam driver will attempt Milwaukee’s FIRST-EVER indoor arena-based Monster Jam truck back flip! Plus, fans in every city can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It is an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born.

Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. – noon each day

**Day time event ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry

Tickets and Pit Party Passes will be available for purchase online at FiservForum.com or in-person at the venue Box Office.

**Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.