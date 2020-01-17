Charged: Racine man hid marijuana in child’s sippy cup, police say

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man has been charged with possession of THC — his second such offense.

According to a criminal complaint, Marcus Matthews was stopped by police near S Newman Rd and WI-31 on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Officers searched Matthew’s vehicle on suspicion of marijuana and found the illegal drugs hidden in a child’s sippy cup.

Matthews has been previously convicted on drug-related and bail jumping charges in incidents from 2003-2012. He was incarcerated from 2008-2011 and 2011-2015 for his prior offenses.

He is due back in court Jan. 22 for his preliminary hearing.