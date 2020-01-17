Disney CEO backs the Pack with help from Baby Yoda

GREEN BAY — In Wisconsin, it’s not out of the ordinary to find a Green Bay Packers fan. But what about in a galaxy far, far away?

Robert Iger, CEO of Disney, tweeted his support for the Green & Gold with the help of a special friend after the Packers beat the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoffs on Jan. 12 — popular “Star Wars” series character making a cameo in the message.

Great win for the Green Bay Packers! pic.twitter.com/yz0iYQXewj — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 13, 2020

Baby Yoda, from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+, supports the Packers, too — at least on Iger’s Twitter. How the young creature heard of American Football or the Packers from lightyears beyond Earth is left up to the imagination.

The Packers face the 49ers in San Francisco for a trip to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Jan. 19 — a game you can see only FOX6.