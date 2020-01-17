Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posts touching tribute to his late father

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released is paying tribute to his legendary pro-wrestling father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away this week at age 75.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a touching video of his father. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons.”

He continued:

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”

Johnson’s father was a WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE released a statement earlier this week to express the company’s condolences to Rocky Johnson’s family.