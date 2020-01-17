× Harry and Meghan’s royal staff are being ‘redeployed’ to other roles

LONDON — Members of staff employed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Frogmore Cottage residence in Windsor, England are being “redeployed,” a source close to the couple told CNN on Friday.

“In quiet periods staff are often redeployed elsewhere around the estate,” the source told CNN after reports emerged in the British press Friday claiming that Harry and Meghan had let go of members of staff as they prepare to settle in Canada.

“No members of staff have been let go,” the source confirmed.

The royal couple’s surprise announcement last week that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family has left the institution reeling.

Harry attended crunch talks with the Queen and other members of the family on Monday, but a source told CNN that Meghan did not dial into that meeting from Canada, which she had previously been expected to do.

The couple ultimately plan to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom but will live at Frogmore with the Queen’s permission in the short term.

The pair spent £2.4 million (about $3 million) of British taxpayers’ money on renovations to the cottage, according to figures released last year.