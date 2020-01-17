in 1987 an idea was born on Milwaukee’s south side, turned into world-famous cheesehead hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In 1987 an idea was born on the south side of Milwaukee. That idea turned into the world-famous cheesehead hat. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Foamation getting ready for Sunday's game.

About Foamation (website)

Since 1987, Foamation Cheesehead Factory has been helping you show off that Wisconsin Cheesehead pride. We’ve created dozens of ways for fans to express their individuality. Whether it’s the classic, one-and-only Cheesehead hat or the formal Cheesehead bowtie, all of the official Cheesehead gear can be found here at the home of the original creator and manufacturer of the esteemed wedge.

Cheesehead products have now sold in all 50 states and in more than 30 nations around the globe. The variety of people enjoying the products is simply stunning. Some are transplanted Wisconsinites, some dedicated Green Bay Packer fans, and some just simply like cheese. The Cheesehead fans are a diverse bunch, and they’re all bound together by one thing: the CHEESE! We give all of our customers a reason to smile -- even when they’re not wearing a silly hat on their head.

