‘It’s scary:’ Someone is shooting at moving cars on North Carolina highway, police say

NORTH CAROLINA — Someone shot at passing vehicles on a major highway in North Carolina, and authorities are warning drivers to be vigilant.

“Please be careful if traveling 264 East. There have been reports of vehicles being shot at between mile marker 38-40 … in Wilson County,” the Bailey Police Department posted on social media. Several people responded to the post with photos of shattered car windows, saying they were shot at this week.

At least five vehicles were targeted Wednesday afternoon alone, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Those shootings happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that day on US 264 near the Interstate 95 exit, CNN affiliate WNCN reported.

Jill Walston said she was in the backseat as her son drove eastbound on Highway 264 on Monday when she heard a loud noise.

“I kind of hollered a little bit in the car and scooted over,” she told the affiliate. When she got home, there was a hole on the passenger side — where the car had been hit.

“It’s scary. It’s frightening that someone would stoop to this level. It’s just very cruel,” she said.

Authorities did not say how many cars have been shot at in total and whether there have been any injuries. Multiple deputies along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are patrolling the area for additional evidence.

Bailey is about 30 miles from Raleigh.